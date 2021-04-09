Columbus police, family searching for runaway teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family and police are searching for a runaway teenager.
Police say Jermaine Thirkield ran away from home at some point during the first week of April. His parents were the last to see him at his home in the 800 block of Andrews Rd.
He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, but further description of him is unavailable at this time.
Anyone with information on Thirkield’s whereabouts are asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
