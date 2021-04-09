Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held Friday in the parking lot of Cascade Hills Church in Columbus.
The clinic began at 9 a.m. and ended at around 2 p.m. Cars were lined up and ready to go before the site opened.
Chance Corbett, director of the Columbus Emergency Management Agency, says this will be the last mass vaccination site in the area because of the vaccination site that’s currently at the Columbus Civic Center.
“I’ve been hoping for a vaccine from the beginning, so when it was approved, I knew I was going to be getting it. I’ve just been waiting my turn, being patient because I’m not in the high- risk category,” vaccine recipient Jesse Hall.
Anyone 16 years old or older was able to be vaccinated.
