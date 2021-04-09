Massey throws no-hitter as Brookstone blanks Pacelli

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A seven-run explosion in the third inning and a no-hit performance by Colton Massey gave the Brookstone Cougars a 10-0 win in six innings over the Pacelli Vikings on Thursday afternoon at Illges Field in a key GHSA Region 4-1A Private showdown.
Sam Kilgore, Drew Albright, and Adam Lowery drove in the first three runs in the third with RBI doubles. After a Javi Marrero wild pitch brought in a fourth run, Tripp Duncan capped the scoring in the inning with a bases-clearing double.
An error on a grounder by Haze Voltz brought in one run in the sixth, with Duncan ending the game with a walk-off two-run single.
Massey was in control all afternoon, striking out six Vikings while walking two in pitching the six-inning no-hitter.
The two teams are scheduled to wrap up the three-game region series on Friday at Deimel Field, with the first pitch set for 5:30 pm ET.
