South Alabama vet charged with animal cruelty

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama vet has been charged after a cat was reportedly abused.
According to Ozark police, Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, 65, is charged with two counts of the cruelty of animals.
Ozark police began investigating after a report of animal abuse that had occurred sometime in November. In April, police were also made aware of a video posted on social media showing the alleged November abuse.
The case was presented to the Ozark Municipal Court who, after reviewing the evidence, issued warrants for Logan’s arrest.
Ozark police say the cat in the video is doing well and remains with its owner.
The case remains under investigation.
The Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medicine will also be conducting an independent administrative investigation into the incident.
