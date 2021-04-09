Strong Storms Possible Early Saturday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms that are left out there on Friday should start to fizzle a bit as the sun sets and we lose some of the energy available to get those storms going. Saturday morning will again feature another - more potent - risk of storms across the area, with the highest risk south and west of the city of Columbus. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern along a line of storms that will roll through, although we can’t rule out a spin-up tornado along the line. The heaviest rain and stormiest weather will mostly be out of here by noon, but we can’t rule out some rain lingering into the early afternoon. Going into Sunday, we will dry things back out with highs back in the upper 70s and a mix of clouds and sun. For early next week, we’re mostly sunny on Monday and partly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday. Highs will be back in the low to mid 80s. For the middle of next week, look for another rain chance - not one that looks severe as of now - and a cool-down by the end of next week and into next weekend.