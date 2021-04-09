Teen charged in deadly shooting near South Andrews Circle in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second teenager charged in a recent murder in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning.
Police say 16-year-old Jaius Roland was wanted on an outstanding murder warrant for the death of 50-year-old Paul Lokey. Roland pleased not guilty to the charge.
Police found Lokey suffering from a gunshot wound March 2 after crashing his vehicle near South Andrews Circle and 21st Avenue. Attorney Stacey Jackson says his client has not broken any laws.
“My client, Mr. Roland, is charged with one count of murder. And as you stated earlier, he’s the second suspect to be arrested and we announced our plea of not guilty. We maintain that. We feel that under the circumstances of the case that my client has not committed any criminal law violations,” said Jackson.
Police say Roland turned himself in Wednesday with the encouragement of his mother. A 41-year-old passenger who was in the vehicle with Lokey, and also injured, remains in the hospital. The passenger has been identified as a third suspect in the case.
