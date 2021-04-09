UAB: Almost 30% of UAB vaccinations go to Black Alabamians

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB and its partners have seen an almost 9% increase since mid-March of Black people getting the coronavirus vaccine.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable populations is something UAB has been working on since the rollout. Right now, of the over 130,000 Pfizer vaccines delivered by UAB since mid-December, almost 30% of those have been put into the arms of African Americans. That’s almost four times better than the national rate according to UAB. It’s important to note, almost 28% of Alabamians are Black.
“We have been very deliberate and intentional about reaching out to these communities. That’s why we have vaccine sites that are located in communities and neighborhoods that are predominantly black,” Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice-president of Clinical Support Services with UAB said.
Nafziger says UAB and its partners have also been intentional with marketing campaigns and bringing in experts from different communities to talk about vaccine safety. Nafziger says it’s a personal choice to take the shot but she and others are encouraging people to get it.
“At the end of the day, if you look at the information just like I have and I think you’ll come to the same conclusion that I did that we need to take this vaccine. It’s good for us. It’s going to help us get out of this pandemic . It’s our ticket out of this mess,” Nafziger said.
UAB says making this progress is great but there is more to be done. The university tells us its increasing outreach in many ways among all underrepresented groups.
