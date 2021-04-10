City of Hamilton hosting meet and greet for new police chief

By Olivia Gunn | April 9, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 9:52 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Hamilton is welcoming its new police chief next week.

The city is hosting a meet-and-greet Monday to welcome Eric Weiss to the job. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamilton Fire Department.

The 32-year-old previously worked with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and spent a few years with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Weiss’ appointment comes after body camera footage surfaced that showed former police chief, Gene Allmond and patrolman John Brooks, using racial slurs at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.

Allmond resigned and Brooks was fired.

