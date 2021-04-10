Harris Co. School District holds event to help students shop for prom attire

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s almost prom season for Harris County and a local social services organization is helping students find their perfect dress.
The Harris County School District’s H.O.P.E Center in Hamilton held their first Prom-A-Palooza Saturday where Harris County High School students in need could come and shop for a free prom dress. The dresses were donated by several different community agencies and students.
“We had one student to say, ‘I’ve never had a dress on before, I feel like a princess,’ and so it was so many different reactions,” said La Chandra Brundage, H.O.P.E. Director of Social Services for HCSD. “And so far, we’re betting a thousand because everyone who has come in has found something that they really love.”
Students could choose from dresses of an array of colors, sizes, and styles and even get to choose a pair of shoes or jewelry along with it.
Brundage says they hope this will be the first of many Prom-A-Palooza’s to come.
