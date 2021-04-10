Lane under 10th Ave. and 12th St. bridge in Phenix City to close for a week

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A lane closure will be underway in Phenix City beginning Monday, April 12.
An AT&T contractor will be installing a conduit under the 10th Avenue and 12th Street bridge over Holland Creek. Work will begin at 9 a.m. EST.
One lane of the bridge will be used to stage equipment for the work. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. Work will end at 6 p.m. each day until it’s completed, which is expected to be Friday, April 16.
