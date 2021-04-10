Law enforcement, city officials gather for Child Abuse Protocol signing ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement agencies, Muscogee County School District representatives, and members of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit gathered in Columbus Friday for the 2021 Child Abuse Protocol signing ceremony.
The document helps guide the intervention of child abuse and neglect for the circuit and its partners.
Samantha DeFranks, director of Children’s Tree House Advocacy Center, says the document is all about protecting children.
“Protecting our most vulnerable population is so important to each and every one of us, not only as community members, but as professionals in this field. And so ensuring that we work collaboratively with one another is really what all of this is about,” said DeFranks.
DeFranks encourages the community to get involved or trained on reporting child neglect or abuse by reaching out to Children’s Tree House Advocacy Center on Facebook or Instagram.
