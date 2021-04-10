Man shot during possible robbery attempt in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man what shot during a possible robbery attempt in Columbus Thursday night.
At around 11:15 p.m., Columbus police responded to a call for service at a home in the 5000 block of Yosemite Drive.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say the victim appears to be the victim of an attempted armed robbery that happened at a different location.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4056. To report anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
