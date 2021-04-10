Miller-Motte College brings awareness to impacts of violence with ‘Unity in the Community’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller-Motte College in Columbus is doing its part to stop the violence in the community.
Friday, the college held its Unity in the Community event, which featured a ‘stop the violence’ enactment.
There was a casket with a dummy inside, along with crime props around it. This display represented the result if violence doesn’t stop in the community. The idea came from the school’s criminal justice instructor as a way to help the community and bring everyone together.
“With the casket, it shows if you don’t stop the violence, that’s where you going to be. So, sometimes it’s not what you hear, it’s what you see that’s going to be a lasting impact,” said Executive Director Tina Turk.
Mayor Skip Henderson, city council members, and the Columbus police chief attended the event.
