Showers Ending this Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Widespread showers and storms around this morning will come to an end this afternoon/evening, and we may even see some sunshine around by the end of the day. Highs are in the low-70s for Saturday, but we will be right back in the upper-70s by Sunday. We could see a few stray showers around on Sunday, but most of us stay dry with the sun coming back to dominate the forecast for the second half of the day. Monday features sunny skies with highs in the 80s, and Tuesday features sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s across the Chattahoochee Valley. Our next rain chance moves in for Wednesday as highs get back into the 70s and stay there through the extended forecast. We are on our way to a much more settled weather pattern.