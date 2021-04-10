Suspect saved from fiery crash following car pursuit in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man who attempted to escape law enforcement got a second chance at life after a fiery crash in Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a driver with the wrong tags on his vehicle began evading authorities when a deputy tried to pull him over. 53-year-old Jeffrey Spence of LaFayette, Alabama began weaving through traffic. He ended up losing control at Alabama Highway 169 and Highway 51, south of Opelika.
The vehicle went into a ditch and then caught fire. More deputies arrived and were able to remove Spence from the vehicle. He is charged with attempting to elude, driving with revoked license, switched tag, and more charges are pending.
