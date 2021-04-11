UPDATE: Man ID’d after shooting on Reese Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Reese Road in Columbus.
Police were dispatched ot the 4600 block of Reese Road at approximately 3:14 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
25-year-old Demetrius Daniels has been identified as the victim in the shooting, according to Muscogee Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Daniels was transported to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced dead at approximately 4:04 p.m.
Daniels’ body will be transported to the Decatur GBI Medical Examiner for an autopsy Monday.
Anyone with information should call Robert Nicholas with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4363.
