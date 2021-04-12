Downright Perfect Weather to Start the Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new work week begins with a gorgeous dose of spring sunshine: cool to start in the morning but warming up big time this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. We can expect more of the same for Tuesday, though clouds will gradually increase in coverage later in the day as we transition back to a slightly cooler and more unsettled pattern past mid-week.
Though rain chances don’t look overly impressive over the next several days, we’ve included a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers in the forecast beginning Wednesday and sticking around through the weekend. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with any cloud cover around keeping us cooler than average with highs back in the low 70s Thursday through the weekend. We may even manage to drop down into the 40s by Friday morning! Overall, the weather shouldn’t have a huge impact on any outdoors plans over the next week. Just keep an eye out for any isolated, pop-up showers. Looking ahead, next week looks dry and seasonable for now with cool mornings and pleasantly mild afternoons.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.