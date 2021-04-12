Downright Perfect Weather to Start the Week!

Though rain chances don’t look overly impressive over the next several days, we’ve included a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers in the forecast beginning Wednesday and sticking around through the weekend. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with any cloud cover around keeping us cooler than average with highs back in the low 70s Thursday through the weekend. We may even manage to drop down into the 40s by Friday morning! Overall, the weather shouldn’t have a huge impact on any outdoors plans over the next week. Just keep an eye out for any isolated, pop-up showers. Looking ahead, next week looks dry and seasonable for now with cool mornings and pleasantly mild afternoons.