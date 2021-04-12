Suspect arrested in Auburn for credit card fraud and theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect over the weekend on credit card fraud and theft charges.
29-year-old Divante Ferrell of Auburn was arrested Saturday, April 10, and is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and three counts of theft of property.
The arrest stems from Auburn police receiving a report of theft on Feb. 22. The incident happened in the 700 block of Heard Avenue. A victim reported that several bank cards were stolen and unauthorized purchases were made at multiple businesses in Auburn.
After an investigation, Ferrell was identified as the suspect who committed the theft and fraudulent purchases.
Ferrell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $9,000 bond.
