Very Warm Tuesday; Showers & Maybe a Storm Back on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful Monday with highs well into the 80s, look for an even warmer day on Tuesday with mid 80s across the area and a chance that some folks make it into the upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine and dry conditions. Our next storm system will impact the area on Wednesday with the potential for rain and storms; however, not everyone is going to get wet with the coverage only around 20-40%. We will cool down a bit after the rain moves out with highs dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s - below average for this time of year - all the way through the weekend. We can’t completely rule out a few sporadic showers at times for the end of the week and the weekend, but the rain coverage will be low overall - nothing more than 10-20%.. Next week, we will dry things out a bit, but temperatures will remain below average during the first part of next week.