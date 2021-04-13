Cranking Up the Heat... for Now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More summer-like weather in store for the Chattahoochee Valley for Tuesday—fortunately though, we won’t have to deal with any unbearable humidity at least! After a pleasant start to the morning, highs will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon with plenty of sun and some passing clouds at times. By tomorrow though, we flip the switch back to a more unsettled weather pattern again and eventually will see some cooler air creeping its way back to the Southeast in the coming days. We’ve bumped coverage up a touch for Wednesday and Thursday with rain coverage around 40-60% at times. Fortunately, we shouldn’t see anything in the way of severe weather, but some thunderstorms are possible at times within the incoming rain.
Temperatures will steadily drop from the 80s to 70s to even 60s for highs Wednesday through Friday respectively. For now, rain coverage looks lower Friday into the weekend with not everyone guaranteed to see rain (10-30%); however, there will still be plenty of clouds around, keeping temperatures cooler than average through Sunday. Morning lows may even manage to drop down into the 40s on Friday, but certainly nothing concerning enough for any vegetation and spring blooms. At the moment, next week looks drier and seasonable under a mix of sun and clouds.
