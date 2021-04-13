CSU approved to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and staff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some universities, including Brown and Cornell, are now requiring their students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they will be allowed to return to classes in the fall.
According to Columbus State University (CSU), the University System of Georgia has not made a decision yet, but there will soon be opportunities for CSU students to be vaccinated on campus.
“We’re not expecting it and not sure if it’s on a timeline to make a decision,” said Greg Hudgison, CSU director of university relations. “What we’ve done is try to focus on making sure students and faculty stay safe. We have been approved on campus to start providing vaccines.”
Hudgison says CSU will be partnering with the Department of Public Health to administer vaccinations to students, faculty, and staff in the near future. Once the vaccines get to the school, CSU will then begin a student registration process.
