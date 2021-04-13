MCSD gives updates on upcoming Georgia Milestones assessments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District (MCSD) officials are encouraging all students to participate in the Georgia Milestones assessment this spring.
Under guidance from the federal and state level, all students have the opportunity to participate in the testing. Virtual students will not be required to come into schools for in-person testing.
MCSD officials said this test is especially important to help identify where students might have fallen behind during the pandemic.
“This will be useful information to help make sure that we’re filling in those gaps,” said Muscogee County School Board at-large member, Kia Chambers. “If we don’t know where the gaps are, then we can’t go back to fill them in. So, this assessment is going to be critical and key.”
During a presentation update Monday night, district officials said they’re planning to consolidate testing to one week at the end of the school year. Virtual students have the opportunity to test in school common areas and empty classrooms.
