Muscogee Co. healthcare official addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As more people are getting vaccinated in the Chattahoochee Valley and across the nation, there are new concerns being raised over the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Muscogee County, nearly 3,400 residents have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In recent weeks however, local health leaders have seen a decline in people wanting to be vaccinated.
“They’re hesitant to use it just because of the recent lawsuit Johnson & Johnson has been involved with,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Kirkland also said there have also been more side effects with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in younger age groups.
“We’ve had a couple of events where we were using the vaccine, and when people learned that was being used, they just left.”
Kirkland said if you’re nervous about receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there are places you can look for some guidance.
“On the CDC website and the Georgia Department of Health website, those are both good places to get good and reliable information. On the state website, there are fact sheets for each of the manufactures who have vaccines at this time.”
She added that under the new registration process through the local West Central Georgia Health District, there will be a way to see which vaccines each location has available for distribution.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.