Muscogee County School Board discusses one-time bonus, furlough compensation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Teachers and other Muscogee County School District (MCSD) employees could be getting an additional payment this month through federal funding; with the school board’s approval.
The Muscogee County School Board discussed recommendations to compensate employees for furlough days, plus a bonus during Monday night’s work session.
MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis is recommending for employees to be compensated in full for furlough days taken before Feb. 17, 2021. Employees would be paid for these days through CARES Act 2 federal funding.
“In recognition and appreciation for amazing work that our people do everyday, but what they’ve done in the past year is nothing short of heroic and this is what we can do to show our appreciation,” said District 7 Rep. Cathy Williams.
“The Feb.17 is because we did away with the furlough days at that point. We’re now repaying those that occurred before that to really make our employees whole,” explained Laurie McRae of District 5.
With recommendations from the Georgia governor and state school superintendent, the board will also vote on a one-time bonus of $1,000 for full-time employees and $490 for part-time employees. This bonus would also be paid with CARES Act 2 federal funding.
Lewis says they plan to make these payments available this month.
“We’re doing them both at one time, so be very cognizant of the fact that furloughs and the bonus, minus the tax piece, it’s all combined in April,” he said.
The bonus would include most employees except third-party contracted employees, day-to-day substitutes, community coaches, board members, and the superintendent.
The school board will vote on these items during their meeting next Monday at 6 p.m.
