Opelika Police Department releases surveillance photos of theft of property suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft of property suspect.
The incident happened on April 6 at approximately 5:22 p.m. The suspect can be seen on camera placing a car stereo in a coffee maker box and exit the Best Buy located on Tiger Town Parkway.
The male suspect can be seen wearing a dark colored hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
The theft of property, third degree, remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.
