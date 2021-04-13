Russell County officials continuing efforts to vaccinate residents for COVID-19

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County is lagging behind when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
County officials say they are moving along with efforts to vaccinate residents.
The Russell County commissioners held a meeting Monday night to discuss their vaccination program. Leftover vaccines from their last mass vaccination site with the National Guard went to inmates in the Russell County Jail who wanted to be vaccinated.
The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director said many people are still hesitant to get the vaccine.
“The more people we can get to help us build up on immunity to this thing and help stop it, the better off we are,” said EMA Director Bob Franklin. “I would encourage people if they’re riding the fence, don’t read all of all social media stuff go up and get the real facts. Do your research and check it every way you can and then even talk to your doctor. I promise you most doctors out there are going to want you to get the vaccine.”
Franklin also wants to remind the public that they can also be vaccinated at CVS and Walgreens off Crawford Road, Jones Pharmacy inside Renfroe’s, and Publix supermarkets. So far, more than 4,200 people have completed their two-doses of the vaccine in the county.
