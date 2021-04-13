Vehicle tag renewal kiosks coming to Publix stores in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amid the pandemic, many people have had to wait in line for hours to renew their vehicle tags, among other things, in Columbus.
Lines have calmed down since then, but many residents report still waiting hours in the heat present day.
“It was a really long wait and I don’t think it is fair, but we have to do what we have to do to get our emissions and tags,” Charles Bauknight said.
“You need to come prepared and not be in a hurry,” Pat Sieger said. “Be prepared to wait a while.”
Announced Tuesday by Muscogee County tax commissioner, Lula Huff, there is a solution coming to a Publix near you.
“You may have already seen it in other cities across Georgia, and that is a motor vehicle renewal registration kiosk machine,” Huff said.
Huff explained many other cities in Georgia had access to these kiosks because of a partnership between Kroger and the state in 2015. Since Muscogee County did not have a Kroger, there wasn’t a viable option to bring the kiosks to town until now.
“Recently, a contract was entered into with the State of Florida with Publix and they were introduced and it was successful,” she said.
The machines, produced by International Technologies Incorporated, will cost taxpayers nothing for the installation, which is expected sometime in early fall 2021.
The kiosks will be self-serving for tag renewals and registrations. A typical fee of what you would be charged at the tag office will be charged to either your credit or debit card. Cash will not be accepted.
After the machine verifies your information, it will print your new and renewed tag in minutes, right there in Publix.
