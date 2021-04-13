Weather Changes Ahead - Rain & Cooler Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking ahead to our Wednesday, our next storm system will move in with rain coverage increase during the afternoon and evening. We still don’t believe everyone will get wet, but I would be prepared for wet weather if I had any outdoor activities planned. Those showers and storms - severe weather isn’t expected - may linger into Thursday as temperatures take a step back. We will go from the lower 80s on Wednesday to the lower 70s on Thursday. For Friday, expect upper 60s in many spots with a few isolated showers possible. For the upcoming weekend, Saturday will feature the best chance of getting wet compared to Sunday, with the highest coverage of showers across our southern counties. Once again, it won’t rain everywhere, but you’ll want to be prepared for some showers during the day. We will see highs staying in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Next week, we expect a warm-up and lower chances of rain for Monday and Tuesday.