Alabama AG pays tribute to fallen Moody police officer

Alabama AG pays tribute to fallen Moody police officer
Sgt. Williams was killed in the line of duty the evening of June 2, 2020. (Source: Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt)
By WBRC Staff | April 14, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 11:43 AM

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute Wednesday to Moody Police Department fallen officer Lt. Stephen Williams.

He lost his life in the line of duty on June 2, 2020 at the Super 8 located at 2451 Moody Parkway/Highway 411 just off Interstate 20

Attorney General Marshall will present Lt. Williams’ family with a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

Chief Thomas Hunt says Williams had been with the Moody Police Department for three years and was a 23 year law enforcement veteran. He was married and had three children.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.