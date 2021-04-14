A Chance of Showers Returns to the Forecast

Today will still be on the warm side in the low to mid 80s, but highs will drop back down into the 70s for Thursday, and we may struggle to get any warmer than the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Friday looks to be on the cloudy side with some isolated showers possible, but better rain coverage looks probable again on Saturday before turning slightly drier on Sunday. If you live south of Highway 80 (in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia), you stand a better shot of seeing rain through the weekend versus folks farther north. Heading into next week, the forecast still looks to feature slightly below average temperatures in the 70s each afternoon and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s; however, the weather will be relatively sunny and much drier, so look forward to that!