A Chance of Showers Returns to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A series of disturbances moving across the Eastern U.S. over the next several days will bring back a chance of rain to the forecast each day—though right now, no day looks to be a washout. Starting off Wednesday at least with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will return this afternoon and expect some showers around closer to dinnertime tonight. Many of us will end up staying dry, but some showers and storms will stick around for Thursday morning before we see some clearing later in the day tomorrow. Fortunately, we don’t expect any severe weather concerns with this unsettled pattern taking over!
Today will still be on the warm side in the low to mid 80s, but highs will drop back down into the 70s for Thursday, and we may struggle to get any warmer than the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Friday looks to be on the cloudy side with some isolated showers possible, but better rain coverage looks probable again on Saturday before turning slightly drier on Sunday. If you live south of Highway 80 (in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia), you stand a better shot of seeing rain through the weekend versus folks farther north. Heading into next week, the forecast still looks to feature slightly below average temperatures in the 70s each afternoon and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s; however, the weather will be relatively sunny and much drier, so look forward to that!
