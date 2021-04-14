Columbus COVID-19 positivity rate slightly increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus gave the latest update on hyper local COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
During a city council meeting, Mayor Skip Henderson said the percentage of people testing positive for the virus is slightly increasing.
The latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows Muscogee County has 19 positive cases for the rolling seven-day average. Henderson said about 50,000 residents have been vaccinated, but this is no reason to stop keeping safety in mind.
“We are getting very, very close to the end of this where we can go back to normal. But it is important that we continue to keep our foot on the gas, meaning social distancing, practicing good hygiene, washing your hands, and wearing masks for now,” Henderson said.
The mayor also offered and update on where the county stands with the case count per 100,000 population. Muscogee County is holding steady a 139.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.