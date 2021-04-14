Ga. DPH reports more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

AVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 13.
This brings the total to 863,814 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. At least 17,033 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state. 16 new deaths were reported on Tuesday, April 13.
The below graphic of positive cases is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
The following graph depicts the number of specimens collected for testing by the Coastal Health District each week. Tests are also performed by private physicians, hospitals, and urgent care centers, so this number is not a comprehensive total of all testing done in our area.
If you want to find a testing site near you, please click here for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s list of testing sites.
