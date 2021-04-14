Hamilton hosts meet and greet for new police chief

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a fresh start for the City of Hamilton… that’s what residents have to say about welcoming their new police chief Eric Weiss to the job.
“He seems to be honest and straight up and willing to listen to different people,” Lee Silos, a Harris County resident said.
“I think he is a wonderful guy and is doing a good job. I think he is the man for the job,” Jerry Carter, a Harris County resident said.
This move made official by city leaders Monday night comes months after disturbing body camera footage surfaced of the former police chief and one of his officers were caught making racial slurs and derogatory comments about African Americans ahead of a Black Lives Matter Protest in the city.
“We do not want to dwell on the past… we want to move forward and I think having citizen involvement and community involvement is the first step in that,” Weiss said.
The 31-year-old with roots from Peachtree City, Georgia brings with him over eight years of experience from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator. He also served as a Task Force Officer with the DEA.
Focusing on the future and settling in his new role, Weiss says he has big plans for the small police department.
“We are going to have pillars of professionalism, ethics, and very respectful treatment of the citizens,” he said.
Ransom Farley, Hamilton Mayor Pro-Tem, who discovered the body cam video is pleased with Weiss’s appointment and says he hopes that the new Chief will be able to bring unity back into the community after a time of unrest.
“These last three months has been long and tedious cause we had to wither it down from 19 candidates,” Farley said.
