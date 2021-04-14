Opelika police searching for card fraud and theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a card fraud and theft suspect.
On March 24, police began investigating a fraudulent use of a card and a theft property, third degree, that occurred at Trinity United Methodist Church which is located on 2nd Ave.
The male suspect can be seen on camera wearing a disposable face mask, white shirt, orange sweatpants and black shoes. The suspect the victim’s cards at the Tiger Town Kroger and Target. He can be seen exiting the store at approximately 11:19 a.m.
Contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 with any information on the identity of this suspect.
