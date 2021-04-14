Residents at assisted living facility in Columbus enjoy Furry Friends Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, an assisted living facility in Columbus hosted Furry Friends Day.
Oaks at Grove Park, a senior assisted and memory care community with nearly 70 residents, had furry friends join them Tuesday. Some of them were pets from the staff who work at the facility.
“We try to have a wide variety of activities every week for our residents and just decided that this would be a really fun, kind of something different that we could do with such gorgeous spring weather now. And to have residents come on out and enjoy these furry friends,” said Christina Vogler, executive director at Oaks at Grove Park.
The dining rooms in the facility are open again and in-person visits have also resumed.
