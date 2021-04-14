Sweet potato could be Alabama’s official state vegetable

Sweet potato could be Alabama’s official state vegetable
The sweet potato could soon be the official state vegetable of Alabama.
By Associated Press | April 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:57 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The sweet potato could soon be the official state vegetable of Alabama.

The Alabama Legislature on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill to name the sweet potato as the official state vegetable.

The House of Representatives voted 94-4 for the bill, sending it on to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Alabama has a long list of official state emblems, including an official state fruit, bird and amphibian.

Like others, the bill to elevate the tuber started as a classroom idea. A Harvest homeschool class submitted the idea

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.