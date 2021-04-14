Taco Tuesday event in Columbus raises sexual assault awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A social services organization in Columbus wants people to be aware of sexual assault as April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Tuesday, the Sexual Assault Support Center teamed up with Drive-by Tacos of Auburn’s food truck to have lunch and discuss its program. The event was held in the center’s parking lot on Talbotton Road.
The Sexual Assault Support Center provides free and confidential counseling, advocacy support, and referral services to anyone impacted by sexual violence, dating violence, stalking, and human trafficking.
“Part of what we do is just create awareness to be able to support these family. It’s such a taboo subject and a hard thing to talk about. Everybody knows someone who is a savior,” said victim advocate Abby Moorman.
This year alone, the center has helped 107 families.
