Third suspect arrested in deadly shooting on South Andrews Circle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A third suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Columbus man.
Travis Scott, 41, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Paul Lokey.
On March 2, Columbus police responded to the area of South Andrews Circle and 21st Avenue regarding a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver, identified as Lokey, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lokey was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Two teenagers, 16-year-old Javeon Stephens and 16-year-old Jaius Roland, were previously arrested and are also being charged with murder in this case.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective S. Hayes at 706-225- 4268.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.