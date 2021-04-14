Unsettled Weather Returning Through the First Part of the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances will linger into the nighttime hours tonight, and we will anticipate another big push of some showers early Thursday, generally before the lunch hour. Temperatures will take a step back with highs in the lower 70s in most places, and we will probably see upper 60s in many spots on Friday with drier weather building back in for most. I don’t suppose it would be out of the question to see a shower, but most places will stay partly sunny, dry, and cooler. For Saturday, our next system will bring rain to the area with showers likely during the day, but Sunday looks dry as of right now if you’re planning ahead for the weekend. This will start a mostly dry stretch of weather through most of next week with dry conditions expected Monday through Thursday with seasonable temperatures back in the forecast - not too far above or below average. Beyond that, we may be due for some more rain by the end of next week.