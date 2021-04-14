Uptown Columbus asks public to help locate beloved sculpture

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is asking for the community to help locate a missing, beloved sculpture.
The iconic sculpture, The May Flower, depicts a young girl wearing a raincoat and hat with her head facing the sky and her tongue out, as if she is catching raindrops.
The sculpture was located on 10th Street and Broadway. Uptown Columbus says the sculpture went missing over the weekend, April 9 - April 12.
According to Uptown Columbus, an investigation is underway. Anyone with information should call Uptown Columbus at 706-596-0111 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3188.
