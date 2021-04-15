Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Garrett Lake Dr.

By Olivia Gunn | April 15, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 1:42 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.

Donald Bryant, 51, was last seen near Garrett Lake Drive.

Bryant is 5′7″ and weighs 144 pounds. He has brownish-green eyes, and black and gray hair. Bryant has a mustache and long beard that is stomach length.

Police say Bryant is a military veteran.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-635-3449.

