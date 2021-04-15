Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Garrett Lake Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Donald Bryant, 51, was last seen near Garrett Lake Drive.
Bryant is 5′7″ and weighs 144 pounds. He has brownish-green eyes, and black and gray hair. Bryant has a mustache and long beard that is stomach length.
Police say Bryant is a military veteran.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-635-3449.
