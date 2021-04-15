Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Police say 13-year-old Jailen Sanabria ran away from the Cusseta Road area April 4.
Jailen is 5′11″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Jailen was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and black Crocs.
Anyone with information on Jailen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
