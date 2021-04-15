COVID-19 vaccination demand decreasing in East Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama medical clinic is pushing to get the community vaccinated for COVID-19 after noticing the demand for vaccination is slowing down.
Dr. Ritu Chandra with Preferred Medical Group in Phenix City says they have plenty of Moderna shots and appointments available, but they’re not seeing enough people coming in to be vaccinated.
Chandra says this is the case at all three of the locations in Opelika, Fort Mitchell, and Phenix City, she hopes the demand for vaccination will soon increase.
“At the beginning, there was more demand and less vaccine, and now it’s gone the other way. It has surprisingly slowed down over the last week or two. I don’t know if it’s because most people have had the vaccine or there’s vaccine hesitancy going on, or procrastination going on. But yes, we’re enthusiastic to give shots,” said Chandra.
To schedule a vaccination appointment at Preferred Medical Group, email the office at preferredmedgroup.com.
