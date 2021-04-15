Founders of Hilinski’s Hope talk mental health to local student athletes and coaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The founders of Hilinski’s Hope came to the Hughston Clinic’s foundation building in Columbus Wednesday to speak about student athletes and mental health.
They talked to local student athletes and coaches about their son’ Tyler Hilinski’s story. Tyler Hilinski was the star quarterback at Washington State University. He died his junior year by suicide.
Tyler Hilinski’s parents created Hilinski’s Hope, which is an organization that helps student athletes by providing the tools necessary for schools to implement the change needed to bring equality for those facing mental illness and injuries.
“We want them to take care of their entire body, their mind, body, and soul,” said cofounder Kym Hilinski. “They do such a great job of taking care of their physical health, we want them to know that their mental health, that taking care of it is just as important.”
“Mental health and physical health, we should talk and care about our student athletes the same,” said co-founder Mark Hilinski.
The comprehensive training includes a train the trainer program for local mental health professionals, a Tyler Talk from the Hilinski’s, a team training, facilitator’s handbook, and the Hilinski’s Hope Scorecard.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.