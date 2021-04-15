Jones introduced as new Hornets head football coach

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - It was time for the unveiling on Wednesday, as new head football coach Justin Jones was introduced to Beauregard Hornets players and fans.
Jones takes over the Hornets program after head coaching stints at Florala, New Brockton, and Cordova, where he posted a 47-40 record, taking his teams to the playoffs six of those eight seasons.
He’s tasked with bringing the Hornets back to their old winning ways, where they made the playoffs ten straight seasons from 2009 to 2018, which included four trips to the state quarterfinals and a state title in 2016.
“Any coach that really has a drive and a passion and a desire, that should be your goal anyway,” Jones said. “It really doesn’t matter where it is. But here, it’s exciting because those are the type expectations that people have. Those are exciting times and our goal is, of course, to get us headed in that direction again.”
Jones also made clear how he’s going to approach things as he tries to get things off to a fast start.
“What’s going to be expected, and then what the standard is, and let’s try to meet that standard every day, and I think that’s the key to getting started, and then, like I said, understanding the value of hard work. I think that’s important in our society, not just in the game of football, but teaching young men to understand that value and how that’s going to help them in their lifelong goal.”
Jones replaces Rob Carter, who left to take over at Sylacauga at the end of the 2020 season.
