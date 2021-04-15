LaGrange man arrested on multiple charges after pointing gun at Troup Co. deputies

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars on multiple charges including aggraved assault on a peace officer.
On April 14 at approximately 5:48 p.m., Troup County 911 began receiving multiple calls regarding a man walking in the area of West Point Rd. and Fling Rd. waving a hand gun and pointing it at citizens and himself.
Deputies with the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office encountered 36-year-old Quintavious Barthel walking south on West Point Rd. pointing his handgun at motorists and deputies. After deputies gave verbal commands to Barthel to drop the weapon, he continued to wave the gun around and once again, pointed the gun in the direction of the deputies.
A deputy made the decision to end the threat by striking Barthel with his patrol car. Barthel immediately went to the ground and deputies placed him custody. A .22 caliber handgun was recovered with one round in the chamber and several unfired rounds in the magazine.
Barthel with is charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Aggravated assault (two counts)
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer (four counts)
Barthel is being held at the Troup County Jail.
