Lee County School District no longer requiring masks since state mandate ended

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s mask mandate expired Friday.
While most East Alabama school districts are still requiring masks for students and staff, the Lee County School District is not.
According to a letter sent to staff and stakeholders, the district is strongly encouraging individuals to wear masks, but not mandating it. The letters says Lee County schools will not discipline students who are not wearing masks.
Other school districts, such as Auburn City Schools and Chambers County Schools are continuing their mask requirements.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.