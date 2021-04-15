Man charged in fatal car crash at Buena Vista Rd., Pembrook Dr. intersection in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead, and another has been arrested following a fatal vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night.
The accident happened at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Pembrook Drive, and claimed the life of Mary Carter.
Police say Cedrick Dent, Jr. was driving one of the vehicles in the accident and fled the scene on foot. He was arrested shortly after. Mary Carter and her husband Milton Carter were in the the other vehicle.
All three individuals involved in the crash were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Mary Carter died upon arrival to the hospital.
Dent was released from the hospital Thursday and transported to the Muscogee County Jail on warrants. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday for homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and reckless driving charges.
