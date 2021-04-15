Miracle Riders announce ride dates for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miracle Riders announced this year’s ride dates to raise money to support their efforts to help save children’s lives.
The riders have been around for years and last year, they raised enough money for Piedmont Columbus Regional to purchase a neonatal transport vehicle.
After years of helping local medical causes, the Miracle Riders are partnering with Columbus State University (CSU) to raise money for the university’s pediatric nursing program. The Miracle Riders have raised nearly $2 million over the past 11 years.
The ride begins Sept. 3. The riders will leave from CSU and visit all 50 states.
“Having a state-of-the-art simulation lab will be able to track more specifically pediatric and neonatal nursing students, and we will be able to contribute more pediatric nurses to the Chattahoochee Valley area,” said Deidre Gereer, dean of College of Education and Health Professions.
The Miracle Riders said their goal is to raise $1 million.
