Mobile food pantry coming to Columbus Dream Center on Oates Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mobile food pantry is coming to Columbus.
Amerigroup is partnering with Columbus Dream Center, IACT Health and the Muscogee County Sheriff Office on Saturday, April 17, to bring give food out to families.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
Attendees must wear masks at all time, while staying six feet from others to keep space for all attendees. If you’ve been sick in the past 14 days, do not attend this event.
The event is at the Columbus Dream Center located at 4114 Oates Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.